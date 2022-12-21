Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

