Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 119,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 111,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

