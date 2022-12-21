Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 225,417 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 5,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,091. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

