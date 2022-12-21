Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,921 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 206,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 244,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,690. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

