Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. 2,873,379 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

