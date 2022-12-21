Private Advisor Group LLC Has $72.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

