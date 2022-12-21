Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,405 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $37,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.47.

