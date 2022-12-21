Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 149,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,108. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

