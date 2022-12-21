Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 190,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

