Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 78,443 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,331. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

