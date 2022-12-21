Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.97 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.97 million and $1.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00024790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00226737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.15682789 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,954,934.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

