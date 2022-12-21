Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.56 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00024903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $76.56 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00225949 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.22473378 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,273,995.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.