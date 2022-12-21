PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.61. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 16 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $299,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.