PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.61. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.