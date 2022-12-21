Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.21. The company had a trading volume of 205,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

