Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.7 %

SNA stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,642. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

