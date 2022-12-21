Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $809,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.44. 31,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.31.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

