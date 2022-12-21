Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.83. 12,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,452. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

