Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.85 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,955,028,338 coins and its circulating supply is 13,892,000,131 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

