Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Down 36.2% This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $874.48 or 0.05216636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00497761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.93 or 0.29492573 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

