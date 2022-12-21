Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.18. 11,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,032. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

