Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

