Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
