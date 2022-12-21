Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co increased its position in PubMatic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

