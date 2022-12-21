Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $207.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Qtum has a total market cap of $207.73 million and approximately $23.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00011830 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.55 or 0.07201784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,461,545 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

