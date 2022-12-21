Quant (QNT) Price Hits $104.65 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Quant has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $19.43 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $104.65 or 0.00620724 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.14 or 0.05346344 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497542 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.70 or 0.29478638 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
