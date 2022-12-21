QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $12.83. QuinStreet shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 188,939 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuinStreet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in QuinStreet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 930,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

