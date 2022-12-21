QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). 388,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 244,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The stock has a market cap of £17.58 million and a PE ratio of 353.75.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

