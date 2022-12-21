Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.06. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

