R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires 846 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 10.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

