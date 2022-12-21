R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires Shares of 180,411 Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Cadre comprises about 5.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

Cadre Stock Performance

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,444 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $119,713.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,834.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $599,942.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,891 shares of company stock valued at $836,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.20 million and a PE ratio of 264.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

