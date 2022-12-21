Rarible (RARI) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Rarible token can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00010797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and approximately $302,412.21 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $851.17 or 0.05068053 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00497533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.96 or 0.29479092 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.