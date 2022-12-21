Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.03 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and $3.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $851.17 or 0.05068053 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00497533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.96 or 0.29479092 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,664,004 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

