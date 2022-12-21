Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.16

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.16 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.58). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.58), with a volume of 189,538 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.02. The stock has a market cap of £298.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,438.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Credit Investments

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($15,549.08).

(Get Rating)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.