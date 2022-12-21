Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares changing hands.
Real Goods Solar Stock Up 23.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Real Goods Solar
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
