Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Shares of GE opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

