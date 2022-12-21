Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

