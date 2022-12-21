Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.52. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.