Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 352 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $823.63 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $814.32 and a 200-day moving average of $729.47. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

