Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,771 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

