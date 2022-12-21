Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $17.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $751.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.28 and a 200-day moving average of $667.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

