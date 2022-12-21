Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.43 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Request has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $87.54 million and $3.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00226423 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation.

