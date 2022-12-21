Request Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Request has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $88.43 million and $3.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226914 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08748022 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,543,844.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

