Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 20th (BAM, BATRK, BKD, BNFT, CCEP, ETD, GBDC, GTN, HQY, NEPT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 20th:
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
