Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 20th (BAM, BATRK, BKD, BNFT, CCEP, ETD, GBDC, GTN, HQY, NEPT)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 20th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

