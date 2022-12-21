Retireful LLC Purchases New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. MercadoLibre comprises 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $20.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $896.57. 2,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $894.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $849.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

