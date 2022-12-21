REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for REV Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $758.99 million, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

