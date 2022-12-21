Reviewing Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $212.49 million 2.23 -$608.66 million ($7.05) -0.49 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MorphoSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.8% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MorphoSys and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 3 2 2 0 1.86 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MorphoSys presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 651.45%. Given MorphoSys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than Aesther Healthcare Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys -357.89% -688.39% -34.17% Aesther Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition beats MorphoSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma. The company also develops Pelabresib, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat myelofibrosis; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease; and CPI-0209, a small molecule that is in Phase I/II designed to promote anti-tumor activity by inhibiting EZH2. In addition, it develops Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; Tremfya, an antibody to treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and palmoplantar pustulosis; and MOR210/TJ210, an antibody to treat immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation to develop and commercialize MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab; and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

