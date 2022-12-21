Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.04 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.