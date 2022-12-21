Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $7,172.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014944 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00226967 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00206311 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,827.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.