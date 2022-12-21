Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0020 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,529.27 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015134 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00226670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00206311 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,827.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

