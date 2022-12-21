Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.55

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.55 and traded as low as C$74.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 133,018 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

